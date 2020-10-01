A&M Consolidated travels to Leander to take on the Rouse Raiders Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (1-0) posted a conviencing win over the University Trojans in their season opener last week 63-13. Sutton Lake accounted for 5 touchdowns on the night, but there were still areas in the game that head coach Lee Fedora knows his Tigers need to show improvement in Friday’s game against Leander Rouse.

This game was originally scheduled for Tiger Field, but due to the coronavirus and some travel restrictions in Williamson County Coach Fedora felt it was easier to hit the road for a second straight week than risk not finding a home opponent.

“I know their coach, Coach Mann wanted to come to our place, but their county is not allowing them to travel certain distances and stuff so we didn’t want to cancel the game so we wanted to play. I know we are on the road two games in a row, But we are trying to get all of our games in,” said Fedora.

Friday’s game will kickoff at 7pm in Leander. The Tigers will play the first of four home games next week as they’ll host San Angelo Central.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.