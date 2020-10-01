Advertisement

Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley Opens Offices with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

AANBV Ribbon Cutting
AANBV Ribbon Cutting(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley celebrated the grand opening of their new office space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Their new space located inside Peace Lutheran Church on Rio Grande Blvd. is the organization’s first physical location since its founding in 2003.

“We’ve really been focusing over the last couple of years on a way to take up the level of services on what we’re able to offer our law enforcement and other responders,” Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley President Chuck Fleeger said. “Now we want to move more into education, prevention, and intervention efforts, and this facility will give us that opportunity.”

Fleeger says Amber Alert Network focused primarily on reaction and public notification for the first 17 years of its existence, but that the board of directors has focused more on what they can do to have more of an impact before a child goes missing.

“That’s creating that awareness of what that problem truly is,” Fleeger said. “It’s prevention education, specifically through our online safety curriculum through the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, and also intervention for at-risk youth.”

Fleeger says it took a lot of hard work from the board of directors to secure their new location, while generous donations through Brazos Valley Gives and Peace Lutheran Church helped offset some of the costs.

“Everything that’s in that office was donated,” Fleeger said. “Those donations allow us to have a desk, file cabinets, a computer, and furniture, just so we can have a place to work out of and meet with families and their representatives.”

