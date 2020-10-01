Advertisement

Astros advance to AL Divisional round after sweep of Twins

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (AP) - Carlos Correa slammed a two-out, tiebreaking home run in the seventh inning as the Houston Astros beat Minnesota, 3-1 to advance to the AL Division Series.

Kyle Tucker hit a pair of RBI singles for Houston and made a key throw from left field for the inning-ending out in the fifth. The Twins extended their major league-record postseason losing streak to 18 games.

