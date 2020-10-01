Brazos Valley’s September by the numbers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September 2020 was a treat for the Brazos Valley. For a month that traditionally brings hot highs, uncomfortable humidity, little rainfall, and is no stranger to triple-digit temperatures -- this year widely exceeded expectations.

September 1st, the entire Brazos Valley and surrounding counties were stuck under a burn ban as drought conditions had steadily become worse from north to south.

September 2nd, the sky opened up for the northern reaches of the area, and did not shut off until half-to-near a foot of rain fell. An early-season cold front arrived by the 10th to put the day down in history for a Record Low Max, with a high of only 73°! A second September front would arrive eight days later shoving muggy, summer air south and creating phenomenal weekend weather to get out and enjoy.

Sunshine that weekend was cut abruptly short as cloud cover and the first rain from Tropical Storm Beta spread over the area on the 20th. A week of thick overcast held temperatures steadily below average. A day of non-stop, soaking rain fell on the 22nd with a weakened Tropical Depression Beta parked to the southwest. That rain managed to seep into the Brazos Valley’s ground that missed out on early September’s big rain.

One final cold front pushed in on the 28th, kicking up some of the biggest wind gusts since spring.

By September 30th, every burn ban was lifted and all signs of drought or abnormally dry conditions had been erased.

September rainfall across the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

RECORDS

A RECORD HIGH MINIMUM (warmest overnight low was set on September 1st at 83°

A RECORD LOW MAXIMUM (coolest daytime high) was set September 10th and tied on September 22nd, both at 73°

Afternoon highs and how they stack up against the average for September (KBTX)

Here is a look at September by the numbers:

Average Temperature: 78.0°

Temperature Anomaly for the Month: -2°

Number of Days Above Average: 8

Number of Days Below Average: 21

Number of Days Considered Average: 1

Number of 100° Days: 1

Longest Streak of Below Average Days: 8

Hottest Afternoon High: 100° - September 1st

Coolest Afternoon High: 73° - September 10th, 22nd

Warmest Morning Low: 83° - September 1st

Coolest Morning Low: 53° - September 29th

Rainfall for the Month: 3.86″

Highest Rainfall Total: 9.85″ - Bellville

Rainfall in the First 15 Days of the Month: 2.29″

Rainfall in the last 16 Days of the Month: 1.57″

Wettest Day of the Month: 1.22″ - September 22nd

Highest Wind Gust: 39mph - September 28th

October is typically an interesting month for the Brazos Valley when it comes to the weather. As the pattern, typically, becomes more progressive, rain events become more common. In fact, October, on average, is expected to be the highest rainfall month of the year for Bryan-College Station. However, October 2020 may undo all the good that September did. The outlook is for a month of below-average rainfall.

Forecast for October temperatures from the Climate Prediction Center (KBTX)

While much of the Central and Western United States is expected to experience a warmer-than-average October, the Brazos Valley is forecast for an average or near-average next 31 days. For perspective, October 1st typically brings lows in the mid-60s and highs in the mid-80s. October 31st is anticipated for mornings to start in the mid-50s while afternoon highs only reach the mid-to-upper 70s.

