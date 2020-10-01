Bryan couple arrested with heroin after traffic stop

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan couple is jail accused of dealing drugs after police originally pulled them over for a blocked car tag.

According to Bryan police, they pulled over Stephanie Reyes, 35, and Kirk Lopez, 34, just after midnight Thursday morning. The back tag was blocked by a damaged plastic cover.

While officers were talking with them they noticed a glass pipe on the floorboard. After a search, they found several baggies, about five grams of heroin, some pills of meth, and a digital scale. Authorities also found some forged checks. The temporary car tag on the car was also registered to a completely different vehicle.

Reyes and Lopez were arrested and charged with manufacture and delivery. Lopez is facing an additional forgery charge.

