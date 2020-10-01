Bryan ISD announces cancellation of Lake Creek varsity football game October 8th

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Due to quarantine procedures Bryan ISD’s Executive Director of Student Health, Fitness & Athletics Janice Williamson announced the cancellation Thursday morning of next week’s Bryan High School varsity football game against Lake Creek that was scheduled to be played at Merrill Green Stadium.

“The varsity football game has been cancelled against Lake Creek. Quarantining athletes for 14 days meant we needed to cancel this game. We are looking forward to being back on the field to face Harker Heights the following week in our district opener,” said Williamson.

“The Freshmen and JV will travel to Montgomery on Wednesday, October 7 to play Lake Creek at 5:00 and 6:30,” added Williamson.

On Tuesday, Bryan ISD announced the cancellation of tonight’s game against College Park due to a positive Coronavirus test and contact tracing that caused the quarantining of a handful of players to keep contain the spread of COVID-19 to other student athletes.

