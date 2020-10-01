Bryan ISD leaders say number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remains low

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - BRYAN ISD says its confirmed COVID-19 cases remains low despite recent news of a case involving a football player.

Tuesday night, the district announced this week’s Vikings football game was canceled because of a positive case and a close contact. The district did not specify how many football players are affected or any other details on their status.

A school district spokesman says that out of 18,000 students and staff, there are only ten positive cases district-wide. He says they continue working closely with the Brazos County Health District.

“In situations with an athletic event, it’s a little bit different because we have to look at the amount of close contact and whether or not they can fill a team or not. That’s really what the coaches and our health staff look at,” said Matthew LeBlanc, Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

As we are sure everyone has heard by now because of COVID positive cases we are cancelling this weeks game vs @TWCPFootball Our athletes are our #1 priority and we will do everything possible to ensure a safe environment. Future game updates will be shared when known. — Bryan Viking Football (@BHSVikingFootba) September 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.