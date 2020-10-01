Advertisement

Bryan+College Station Library System alters operations due to pandemic

The Bryan + College Station Public Library System operations
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan+College Station Public Library System is implementing various methods to make local libraries accessible to individuals during the pandemic.

If you are not comfortable to go inside the library, but still want to utilize the services, there is now a curbside service.

However, at the libraries, precautions are still being taken to keep patrons safe.

“We are establishing policies and procedures to keep safety and precautions as our number one priority," said Beatrice Saba, Bryan + College Station Public Library System, Library Director.

Books are being quarantined and sanitized once they are dropped off before they are checked out again, according to Saba.

Guests can expect to see areas socially distant and plexiglass dividers in service areas.

The Bryan+College Station Public Library System is also making efforts to bring its normally in-person activities to people at home either virtually or through take-home bags.

“We’ve been having a lot of activities online to provide service and to make sure the community knows we are here, we are open, and we are still providing the resources they’re in need of just in a different and traditional way.”

Beatrice Saba, Bryan + College Station Public Library System,Library Director

Activities vary at each library branch and are specific to different age groups.

For example on Friday, Oct. 2, there are two “Craft Friday To-Go Bags” for adults and kids at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library.

  • Adults can decorate a mini pumpkin. While supplies last, adults can pick up a mini pumpkin to decorate for Halloween. For more information, contact Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov and 979-209-5600.
  • Kids get to create their own haunted house. The bag includes everything needed to complete the activity plus some fun toys, stickers, and maybe even some Halloween candy.

There are also other virtual activities like storytime, writing contests, and more accessible databases like Anncestory.com.

Click here to get more information on Bryan + College Station Public Library System.

