College Station City Council candidates meet for hospitality association forum

The hospitality industry has been hit hard during the pandemic.
The Brazos Valley Hospitality Association hosted a candidate forum Thursday.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station City Council candidates shared their thoughts on tourism, boosting the economy and supporting the hospitality industry Thursday.

Those candidates spoke at the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association’s annual candidate forum. The local hospitality industry has been hit hard during the pandemic. Greg Stafford who is president of the hospitality association said our hospitality market is now the worst performing one in the state for our size, and we were second worst prior to the pandemic.

“We’ve gone from being about 55 percent occupancy to being at about 30 percent occupancy. We are seeing a slow recovery but it’s very slow given that corporate business and meetings business is pretty much ground to a halt," said Stafford, who is also General Manager of the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center.

Those candidates who attended included: Bob Brick, incumbent for Place 1 and Jason Cornelius, Place 1

Linda Harvell, incumbent for Place 3 and Del Seiter, Place 3

John Nichols, incumbent for Place 5 as well as Brian Alg and Craig Regan for Place 5.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

