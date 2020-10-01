Cougars prepare for Fort Bend Bush Broncos on Saturday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team won its season opener last week with a commanding 55-14 victory over Hutto.

Certainly Cougars' head coach Steve Huff said he was pleased with the win and how his team preformed in all three phases of the game from the defenses dominance early, to the offenses ability to put points on the board and even special teams scoring.

It wasn’t perfect though and the challenge is to be better on Saturday in game 2 against Fort Bend Bush.

“I think it was a good ball game because Hutto was a very good football team. Very athletic. I just felt like our kids played very well early especially getting special teams stuff going so building off that this week will be big and just continue to find those little things and fix the little things because we have a lot of improvement to do, but again it’s nice coming off that first game win," said Huff.

Saturday’s game against the Bush Broncos will kickoff at 6 at Mercer Stadium down in Sugar Land.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.