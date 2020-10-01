Advertisement

Cougars prepare for Fort Bend Bush Broncos on Saturday

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team won its season opener last week with a commanding 55-14 victory over Hutto.

Certainly Cougars' head coach Steve Huff said he was pleased with the win and how his team preformed in all three phases of the game from the defenses dominance early, to the offenses ability to put points on the board and even special teams scoring.

It wasn’t perfect though and the challenge is to be better on Saturday in game 2 against Fort Bend Bush.

“I think it was a good ball game because Hutto was a very good football team. Very athletic. I just felt like our kids played very well early especially getting special teams stuff going so building off that this week will be big and just continue to find those little things and fix the little things because we have a lot of improvement to do, but again it’s nice coming off that first game win," said Huff.

Saturday’s game against the Bush Broncos will kickoff at 6 at Mercer Stadium down in Sugar Land.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Volleyball ranked No. 8 in AVCA Fall Top-15 Coaches Poll

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marissa Avanzato / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Texas A&M volleyball earned the No. 8 overall ranking in the first American Volleyball Coaches Association Fall Top-15 Coaches Poll, the organization announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Sports

Equestrian Announces Fall Slate

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Equestrian and head coach Tana McKay announced the fall schedule, which features three Southeastern Conference competitions per the league’s mandate released earlier this month.

Sports

Lady Vikings win volleyball district opener over Temple

Updated: 20 hours ago

Sports

Micheal Clemons’ football journey

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Bryan ISD announces cancellation of College Park game due to positive COVID 19 case and close contact

Updated: 21 hours ago
Bryan ISD Athletic Director Janice Williamson told KBTX Sports Tuesday evening that a positive COVID 19 case and close contact has caused them to cancel Bryan High Schools Thursday night varsity football game with College Park down in Shenandoah.

Sports

Lady Vikings win volleyball district opener over Temple

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team won its district opener over Temple Tuesday night at Viking Gym 25-9, 25-11, 25-11.

Sports

Bryan ISD announces cancellation of College Park game due to positive COVID 19 case and close contact

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Darryl V Bruffett
Bryan ISD Athletic Director Janice Williamson told KBTX Sports Tuesday evening that a positive COVID 19 case and close contact has caused them to cancel Bryan High Schools Thursday night varsity football game with College Park.

Sports

Micheal Clemons’ football journey

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
One of the bright spots in Texas A&M’s season-opening victory over Vanderbilt was the stellar defensive play from from Senior Micheal Clemons. The Aggie had two fourth quarter sacks, including one late that helped seal the win. Clemons has had quite the journey to get to this point.

Sports

Aggies face challenge at Alabama

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The No. 13 Texas A&M football team will be on the road Saturday to face No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Sports

Aggies face challenge at Alabama

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The No. 13 Texas A&M football team will be on the road Saturday to face No. 2 Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.