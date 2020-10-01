COVID in Context: Comparing infection rate in students, staff at Texas public schools

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services releases the number of COVID-19 infections that have been reported to the Texas Education Agency by each school district.

As of Sept. 30, Texas public schools statewide reported a cumulative 5,725 cases in 1,080,317 students and 4,132 cases in 800,078 staff members. See the full data set here.

The infection rate calculates how many in a group have a confirmed case. Based on the DSHS and TEA numbers, the infection rate in Texas public school students is 0.53 percent while the infection rate of staff is 0.52 percent.

