COVID in Context: Comparing infection rate in students, staff at Texas public schools

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services releases the number of COVID-19 infections that have been reported to the Texas Education Agency by each school district.

As of Sept. 30, Texas public schools statewide reported a cumulative 5,725 cases in 1,080,317 students and 4,132 cases in 800,078 staff members. See the full data set here.

The infection rate calculates how many in a group have a confirmed case. Based on the DSHS and TEA numbers, the infection rate in Texas public school students is 0.53 percent while the infection rate of staff is 0.52 percent.

