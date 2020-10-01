Advertisement

Downtown Bryan Association celebrates First Friday’s 15th anniversary with new art project

Fifteen hearts have been painted by local artists.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday October 2 marks the 15th anniversary of First Fridays in Downtown Bryan.

“Downtown Bryan is the heart of our community, so what better way to celebrate than through this HeARTbeat project,” says Abigail Noel with the Downtown Bryan Association.

Katelyn Brown with the Downtown Bryan Association says The Downtown Bryan Association is excited to unveil this new art project that showcases 15 wooden hearts painted by 15 local artists.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase their work as artists during this time and also provide the community with a free socially distant, safe activity to bring them to downtown Bryan and enjoy some new public art,” says Brown.

The artists contributing to the art collect are Greta Watkins (The Frame Gallery/Parker Astin Arts Center), Le Hale (The Purple Turtle Art Studio), Jeremy Thompson (Beast Syndicate), Cliff Collard (Arsenal Tattoo), Letitia Alston & Iva Banik (Parker Astin Arts Center), Krislyn Koehn (Arts Council Bryan Artist in Residence), Lisa Urban (Parker Astin Arts Center), Sarah Blackmon, Kaitlyn Dunn, Charles Wallis, Maria Leyva, Jane Sherman, Hailey Herra, and David Sites.

Live music from Rachel Bloem with Trey Efeney and Ben Morris and Eric Fisher of Great American Box Car will take place in front of Carnegie History Center on Main Street.

To see a full list of activities for First Friday, get a map of the heart locations, or to find out more about the artist you can click here.

