DPS arrests third man connected to motel drug deal

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A third man has been arrested after a reported drug deal at a College Station motel.

DPS arrested Stephen Pillow, 42, Wednesday. Authorities recognized him at the scene of the reported handoff earlier this week with two other men. They were arrested Tuesday.

As the investigation continued, authorities say the two men bought meth from Pillow with the intention of selling it.

Pillow was taken into custody and charged with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

