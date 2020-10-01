Advertisement

Dragging this fall-ish feeling into the weekend

By Shel Winkley
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Let’s keep it rolling! A weak front arrived Thursday afternoon, flipping the wind back in out of the north. Another cool morning with sunrise temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s will be waiting for you Friday. After reaching near 90° this afternoon, Friday’s thermometers back down 7° to 10°: highs will only reach 78° - 81°. The effect of that front -- sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity -- will carry through the weekend.

Get it while you can. Temperatures are expected to warm up through the first full week of October, with a bit of humidity thrown back in as well. Our recent progressive weather pattern will become a bit stale, allowing morning temperatures to stall in the low / mid 60s, followed by daily afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain widely remains missing from the forecast, which after a wet September is not the worst news. A reminder: October is typically the wettest month of the year for the Brazos Valley. The first 15 days of the month do not look like they will live up to that expectation.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 58. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 55. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

