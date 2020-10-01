Advertisement

Giving starts now for Brazos Valley Gives

“The needs are great this year, and our nonprofit community needs our support now more than ever.”
Brazos Valley Gives
Brazos Valley Gives(Brazos Valley Gives)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Giving is now open for Brazos Valley Gives. This year 136 nonprofits are participating in Brazos Valley Gives, which includes 56 new nonprofits.

The organizations participating in this year’s giving day are from Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, Robertson, and Washington counties and represent a wide range of causes. Click here to see the participating nonprofits.

Patricia Gerling, President/CEO of the Community Foundation

Can't wait to support your favorite local nonprofit? WE KNOW! That's why we've opened up EARLY GIVING! 🌞 Starting TODAY...

Posted by Brazos Valley Gives on Thursday, October 1, 2020

The early giving period lasts until October 23rd.

Click here to give.

“Early giving makes it easy for the donor to give at their convenience," said Molly Watson, Brazos Valley Gives Co-Chair. "Those gifts are just the spark that the nonprofit needs to build their momentum leading up to Brazos Valley Gives.”

This year “Brazos Valley Gives Day," the 18-hour giving day itself, will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Donations on Oct. 27 will be accepted both online and in-person at The Eagle.

100% of the donations will benefit the participating nonprofits and through the giving day, donors have the choice to donate and give to the organization of their choice.

Brazos Valley Gives is powered by the Community Foundation.

