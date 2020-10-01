Advertisement

Local golf tournament tees off next week with a goal of making an impact

The Cadet Golf Classic
The Cadet Golf Classic(The Cadet Golf Classic)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The fourth Annual Cadet Golf Classic tees off on Monday and Tuesday in efforts to raise funds for scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled veterans through the organization Folds of Honor and for the Financial Assistance Fund at Allen Academy in Bryan.

During the two-day event, golfers will have the chance to win new cars and even a house. According to The Cadet Golf Classic, there are five opportunities to win new vehicles from College Station Ford, Mercedes Benz of College Station, BMW of College Station, College Station Hyundai, and Douglass Mazda/Volkswagen.

If a golfer makes a hole-in-one on No.11, which has been converted to a par 3, they will win a home valued at $375,00 donated by Reece Homes and the Oakmont community in Bryan.

The event has been restructured to keep safety at the forefront.

“The entire two-day event will be held outside and we will utilize tee times instead of shotgun starts to promote social distancing. Food stations will be moved onto the course to reduce group gathering,” said Miramont Country Club General Manager Aaron Dawson, co-chairman of the Cadet Golf Classic.

The golf tournament will be set up as an 18-hole four-man scramble, and according to Dawson there are still tee times available on Tuesday, October 6th.

“All participants will feel completely safe while supporting local young people and raising funds for scholarships for the children who have lost so much because their parents, in many cases, paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Dawson.

If you don’t want to participate in the tournament, but still want to give back, you can check out the silent auction or donate. Both are available here.

“1% of our country suits up so that we can live in the greatest country in the world,” said Dawson. “And those kids—some of them lose their parents, some of [the parents] are severely disabled—this is the way for them to still have an education and know their parents' sacrifice meant something.”

Folds of Honor makes an impact on the lives of families of military men and women who have made the ultimate sacrificed or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. The organization provides scholarships to these individuals.

Bronze Star and Purple Heart Award recipient Major Ed Pulido, U.S. Army (Ret.) and Sr. VP of the Folds of Honor Foundation will be at the golf tournament on Tuesday.

Click here for more information on the Cadet Golf Classic.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texas A&M confirms COVID-19 cluster affecting another Corp of Cadets squadron

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The report did not specify how many students were affected.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bryan+College Station Library System alters operations due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
The Bryan+College Station Public Library System is implementing various methods to make local libraries accessible to individuals during the pandemic.

Local

Giving starts now for Brazos Valley Gives

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
“The needs are great this year, and our nonprofit community needs our support now more than ever."

News

Bryan couple arrested with heroin after traffic stop

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Bryan couple is jail accused of dealing drugs after police originally pulled them over for a blocked car tag.

News

DPS arrests third man connected to motel drug deal

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A third man has been arrested after a reported drug deal at a College Station motel this week.

Coronavirus

Active cases slowly fall, Brazos County Health District confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Comparing infection rate in students, staff at Texas public schools

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
As of Sept. 30, Texas public schools statewide reported a cumulative 5,725 cases in 1,080,317 students and 4,132 cases in 800,078 staff members.