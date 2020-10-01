Local golf tournament tees off next week with a goal of making an impact

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The fourth Annual Cadet Golf Classic tees off on Monday and Tuesday in efforts to raise funds for scholarships for the families of fallen and disabled veterans through the organization Folds of Honor and for the Financial Assistance Fund at Allen Academy in Bryan.

During the two-day event, golfers will have the chance to win new cars and even a house. According to The Cadet Golf Classic, there are five opportunities to win new vehicles from College Station Ford, Mercedes Benz of College Station, BMW of College Station, College Station Hyundai, and Douglass Mazda/Volkswagen.

If a golfer makes a hole-in-one on No.11, which has been converted to a par 3, they will win a home valued at $375,00 donated by Reece Homes and the Oakmont community in Bryan.

The event has been restructured to keep safety at the forefront.

“The entire two-day event will be held outside and we will utilize tee times instead of shotgun starts to promote social distancing. Food stations will be moved onto the course to reduce group gathering,” said Miramont Country Club General Manager Aaron Dawson, co-chairman of the Cadet Golf Classic.

The golf tournament will be set up as an 18-hole four-man scramble, and according to Dawson there are still tee times available on Tuesday, October 6th.

“All participants will feel completely safe while supporting local young people and raising funds for scholarships for the children who have lost so much because their parents, in many cases, paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Dawson.

If you don’t want to participate in the tournament, but still want to give back, you can check out the silent auction or donate. Both are available here.

“1% of our country suits up so that we can live in the greatest country in the world,” said Dawson. “And those kids—some of them lose their parents, some of [the parents] are severely disabled—this is the way for them to still have an education and know their parents' sacrifice meant something.”

Folds of Honor makes an impact on the lives of families of military men and women who have made the ultimate sacrificed or been disabled while on active duty in the United States armed forces. The organization provides scholarships to these individuals.

Bronze Star and Purple Heart Award recipient Major Ed Pulido, U.S. Army (Ret.) and Sr. VP of the Folds of Honor Foundation will be at the golf tournament on Tuesday.

Click here for more information on the Cadet Golf Classic.

