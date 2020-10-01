Advertisement

October at a glance: Losing daylight, getting cooler

Fall is here!
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October is here!

It may not come as a huge surprise, but lots of change typically happens in the first full month of fall. Average temperatures dip quite a bit, and the biggest change from month’s beginning to end - losing over an hour of daylight when factoring in Earth’s positioning AND daylight saving time.

October starts seasonable for 2020, but late next week may bring a brief return to above average temperatures, and likely below average precip for the first full week of the month.

