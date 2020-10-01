Robertson County Crime Stoppers searching for two men

Robertson County, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Crime Stoppers is searching for two wanted men.

Authorities say Jaheim Keon Dunn is wanted for criminal trespass, failure to identify, evading arrest, criminal mischief and criminal attempted burglary of a habiration.

Jaterruis Ross is wanted for burglary of a habitation.

Crime Stoppers say they will pay a reward up to $1,000 for any information that might lead to their arrest.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (800) 299-0191. Callers can remain anonymous.

You may also provide tip information to the official Robertson County Crime Stoppers website.

