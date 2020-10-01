Advertisement

Rudder hosts Pflugerville Weiss Friday at Merrill Green Stadium

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder football team will host Pflugerville Weiss Friday night in the Rangers 2020 home opener. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm.

Rudder is 1-0 on the season after beating Bastrop 49-7 last week in the season opener. After such a solid performance the Rangers are ready to return to Merrill Green Stadium. Rudder head coach Eric Ezar said, “Very excited to have a chance to kind of show Bryan/College Station who we are and what we can do.” Ezar added, “Our theme is something to prove and we kind of proved it on the road but maybe not everybody saw it so hopefully we can do it for the home crowd.”

The Rangers will be home again on October 9 to face Waco University before closing out non-district play October 16 at Lockhart.

