TEA updates local school district COVID data after errors

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New data is out from the Texas Education Agency showing how many COVID cases have been reported in school districts. This is the second attempt to do this. Last week data was published but removed after officials realized nearly 500 cases hadn’t been added into the system.

Both Bryan and College Station ISDs didn’t see much of a change from the mistakes in Austin.

BISD originally had 10 for the week of Sept.14-20 but the actual number was nine.

CSISD jumped from nine originally to what should have been 11.

International Leadership of Texas had one with the first figures, when it should have been two

“I think it’s a good idea to have something to track,” said Carl Perry of Bryan.

He has three stepkids at IL Texas and a daughter in Bryan ISD. He hopes they get accurate data. IL Texas has been closed for two weeks after an employee had a positive case of COVID-19.

“If we have a firm number that tells us what’s happening here... It’s definitely been a challenge you never are sure of what you’re going to get," said Perry.

Both Bryan and College Station ISDs have 12 cases for the latest reporting period. The districts say it’s been manageable.

“I think the main point that parents need to take away is that they’re going to find out from their campus when there’s a lab confirmed case on their campus so there are a lot of different numbers out there and it can be challenging to know which numbers to look at," said Matthew LeBlanc, Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs.

“I think it is important for folks to understand that the Dashboard online is not a live look at the data," said Molley Perry, College Station ISD Chief Administrative Officer. “It is in arrears a little bit in terms of the time of reporting versus the information that becomes available each Wednesday.”

An extra resource for parents already seeing plenty of challenges.

“I believe it’s a good tool to kind of keep us all informed," said Carl Perry.

The TEA told us today the spirit of the dashboard isn’t to have a real-time look at data, but to track trends.

Our previous story on the missed data is here.

We have the latest data from TEA here.

We have our previous story on the new Dashboard data being launched here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.