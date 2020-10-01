Advertisement

Texas A&M confirms COVID-19 cluster affecting another Corp of Cadets squadron

The report did not specify how many students were affected.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University says another group of cadets has been affected by COVID-19.

The newest cluster is among Corps Squadron-4, Dorm 7, and was reported on Tuesday, September 30 here on A&M’s COVID-19 Cluster Notification Requirement webpage.

This marks the fourth cluster to be confirmed among the student body. Previous clusters impacted Corps Squad-17 and two sorority houses.

As of September 28, there were only 156 self-reported active cases among the A&M student body and staff. The number of active cases on campus has steadily declined since the university began tracking the data last month.

The overall clinical testing positivity rate for the school is 9.5%.

Click here to see additional COVID-19 data from Texas A&M University.

Students living on campus who have tested positive for COVID have the option to go home or to an off-campus location, or be moved into self-isolation, which means they go to a temporary designated room on campus set aside for students who have tested positive for the virus. The other Corps members who have not tested positive in that same unit are allowed to either remain in their dormitory under quarantine or return home, which is permitted under university policy.

