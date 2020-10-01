Advertisement

Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Heads to Baton Rouge for LSU Invitational

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 1, 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team travels to Baton Rouge this weekend to take part in the LSU Invitational at the LSU Tennis complex.

“It’s going to be great seeing so many of our guys back on the court,” head coach Steve Denton said. “After the long break and time away from the courts, it has been refreshing to see our team back together and taking on some of the best talent the SEC has to offer. This tournament will be an excellent opportunity to see where we’re at as a team.”

Ten Aggies will make the trip, with all ten competing in both singles and doubles events. In the first round of the doubles draw, Carlos Aguilar and Barnaby Smith take on Malik Bhatnagar and Ben Koch of LSU, Valentin Vacherot and Noah Schachter oppose Avery Zavala and Melvin Manuel of Arkansas. Hady Habib and Stefan Storch are up against Alex Reco and Nico Rousset of Arkansas. Kenner Taylor and Raphael Perot are set to challenge Ronald Hohmann and Rafael Wagner of LSU. Guido Marson and Pierce Rollins round out the lineup against Alberto Colas and Gregor Ramskogler of Mississippi State.

In the singles competition, Vacherot, Smith, Habib, Marson, Rollins, Aguilar, Schachter, and Storch all received first round byes. In the Tiger Draw, Perot will take on Rousset of Arkansas, while Taylor will challenge Arkansas' Josh Bortnick in the Gold Draw.

The tournament will take place over three days, starting on Friday, October 2 with both singles and doubles play and concluding on Sunday, Oct. 4. This event will only feature athletes from Arkansas, LSU and Mississippi State in compliance with Southeastern Conference regulations.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or on Twitter by following @AggieMTEN.

LSU Invitational

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Tennis Complex

Singles

Tiger Draw

Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Nico Rousset (ARK)

Valentin Vacherot – First Round Bye

Barnaby Smith – First Round Bye

Purple Draw

Hady Habib – First Round Bye

Guido Marson – First Round Bye

Gold Draw

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) vs. Josh Bortnick (ARK)

Juan Carlos Aguilar – First Round Bye

Noah Schachter – First Round Bye

Stefan Storch – First Round Bye

Doubles

Juan Carlos Aguilar / Barnaby Smith (TAMU) vs. Malik Bhatnagar / Ben Koch (LSU)

Valentin Vacherot / Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Avery Zavala / Melvin Manuel (ARK)

Hady Habib / Stefan Storch (TAMU) vs. Alex Reco / Nico Rousset (ARK)

Kenner Taylor / Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Ronald Hohmann / Rafael Wagner (LSU)

Guido Marson / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Alberto Colas / Gregor Ramskogler (MSST)

