Texas A&M’s Moore Named a Semifinalist for the 2020 Campbell Trophy

By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas – Texas A&M’s Dan Moore Jr. was named a semifinalist for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy, announced Thursday by the National Football Foundation. In addition to the Campbell Trophy honors, Moore was named to the Outland Trophy watch list leading into the 2020 season.

The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership. The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists in November, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. One of the finalists will be named the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, and his postgraduate scholarship will be increased to $25,000.

Moore, a senior from Beaumont, Texas, paved the way for the Aggies to gain 5,128 yards a season ago, the 15th most yards in a single season in A&M history. Moore has started 28 games for the Maroon & White including every game in each of the past three seasons. The senior leader helped the Aggies to a balanced offensive attack in a week one win over Vanderbilt as they totaled more than 180 yards on the ground and through the air. Texas A&M and Florida are the only two SEC teams to reach 180 yards passing and rushing in the opening weekend of games.

Moore and his teammates take to the road for the first time this Saturday for a top-15 showdown against No. 2 Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The matchup against the Crimson Tide is slated to be aired nationally on CBS at 2:30 p.m. (CT) with Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler and Jamie Erdahl on the call.

Texas A&M Players on 2020 Honor Rolls

O’Brien Award: Kellen Mond

Doak Walker Award: Isaiah Spiller

Biletnikoff Award: Jhamon Ausbon

John Mackey Award: Jalen Wydermyer

Butkus Award: Anthony Hines III & Buddy Johnson

Nagurski Award: Buddy Johnson

Outland Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. & Kenyon Green

Wuerffel Trophy: Kellen Mond

Hornung Award: Ainias Smith

Maxwell Award: Kellen Mond

Manning Award: Kellen Mond

Campbell Trophy: Dan Moore, Jr. (semifinalist)

