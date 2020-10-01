Advertisement

This week’s Classroom Champion is Reid Harris.

Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Reid Harris. The A&M Consolidated High School Senior has a 4.5 GPA, and is currently ranked 6th in his class.

“Well clearly he handles it very well. Because as his teacher, in two years, I’ve never seen the kid in a bad mood. I’ve never seen him be ugly or disrespectful, or rude to other kids. He just does well in everything he does, and is able to handle both the pressures of taking many AP classes and difficult courses. And the time it takes to be an athlete and have practices, yet he gets everything done to perfection level.” - Belinda Pruitt, Teacher

“I think he’s one of those guys, he tries to lead by example. You know he goes out and works hard and pushes each guy. And you know while he’s out there, like I said, he’s doing his best to make the other guys better and that’s what chemistry’s all about. Like I tell them all the time, coaches don’t build chemistry players do, and he’s one of those guys that helps tries to lead the team and do the things that he needs to do.” - Lee Fedora, Coach

“Honestly for me, especially on the football field it’s just you know working for all my teammates. And in the classroom it’s kind of working to help my classmates out and just kind of getting out and succeeding and doing well and just setting an example. Just something people can strive for. Leading the way I lead, it’s something I’ve kind of picked up on I really say a year or two ago. I still do struggle with kind of setting an example for people and you know leading by example. I feel like although though it’s kind of hard I’m doing pretty well at it right now,” says Harris.

After high school, Reid wants to attend Texas A&M University, and after he finishes college, Reid will head off to medical school.

Congratulations to Reid Harris of A&M Consolidated High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

