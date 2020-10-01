Toasty Thursday, then a front saves the weekend

Interested in more 50° mornings? We have them lined up between tomorrow and Saturday. Sunrise thermometers are expected to read in the mid-to-upper 50s for the back half of the week and start of the weekend. While the morning may start cool, the afternoon runs a bit warm. Highs are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 80s Thursday afternoon -- right about the time the next weak cold front arrives. A north wind turns in late in the day helping to bring highs back to the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Other than these minor swings, humidity stays low and an abundance of sunshine carries us on into the weekend.

For the time being, high pressure controls the forecast through next week. A small increase in humidity means morning lows are more seasonable for early October, starting our days in the low 60s. Afternoon mid-to-upper 80s are waiting with a few clouds thrown in at times. A very dry and lack-luster start to the new month...

Thursday: Sunny. High: 88. Wind: W becoming N 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear. Low: 57. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 80. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 55. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

