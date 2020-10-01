Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Jolie Kate Boyd’s lemonade stand

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jolie Kate Boyd is a brave five-year-old who is selling lemonade in College Station to benefit Cups for a Cause BCS.

She has been diagnosed with epilepsy and now she raises money through her lemonade stand to benefit children with disabilities.

Last year, her campaign raised $800 for a classmate and his service dog.

This year she hopes to raise even more money.

Here’s how you can help:

Jolie Kate will be selling Lemonade this Saturday, 10/3, in College Station from 9 A.M. until noon and 3 to 6 P.M. at 2700 Red Hill Drive in College Station.

You can also donate right now by venmoing @Jennifer-HardBoyd-1, sending money through Paypal to @JenniferBoydDesigns.

You can also donate by sending a check to:

Prosperity Bank

410 Southwest Parkway E

College Station, TX 77840

