Tropical depression likely to form by the weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave moving northwest through the Caribbean Sea. As of Thursday morning, we now have odds of formation into a tropical depression or stronger at 70% over the next five days.

Thursday Morning Live Weather Update Brief

A more developed area of low pressure is expected to develop as this tropical wave tangles with a cold front draped over the southern Gulf of Mexico. Conditions will likely be favorable for additional development and organization by this weekend.

A tropical wave located over the west-central Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to be conducive for development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the south-central Gulf of Mexico, possibly before the system reaches the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. Interests in Belize, the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, and western Cuba should monitor the progress of this disturbance.

As of now, we still expect this system to remain south of the US Gulf Coast for quite some time as said front keeps the system south. Late next week, confidence drops in the direction and organization of the system, with multiple outcomes still possible. The system may move westward and stay well south of the lower Texas coastline, or it could move farther north, than east, toward eastern gulf states. No major impacts are expected for the Texas Coast at this time.

AM update from @NHC_Atlantic takes a tropical wave, ties it up w/ front over the South / Central Gulf, & gives it a high chance to become a tropical depression or storm this weekend



Indications are it gets stuck down there. Worth monitoring, but low concerns for Texas currently pic.twitter.com/w3juZ18DGz — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) October 1, 2020

A second tropical wave could produce another developed system by mid-month, coming out of the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico. While it is too early to speculate where, when, and what -- it is a reminder that October is still very much part of hurricane season.

A tropical depression is likely to form over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or the south-central Gulf of Mexico, possibly before reaching the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday. Monitor the latest Tropical Weather Outlook at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB for the latest forecast. pic.twitter.com/fdfx70OK3O — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 1, 2020

Shown October hurricanes passing within 120 miles of Galveston, October hurricanes and tropical storms passing within 100 miles. Late season TCs are rare for TX coast. Last October hurricane landfall was Jerry, Oct 15th, 1989. https://t.co/CG6N95IxxU #txwx #houwx #glswx pic.twitter.com/IzZGnIuuui — Dan Reilly (@DReillyWx) October 1, 2020

