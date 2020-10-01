Advertisement

Tropical depression likely to form by the weekend

National Hurricane Center eyeing system in southern Caribbean
The National Hurricane Center has upped the odds of a tropical system forming in the Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico in the next week.
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave moving northwest through the Caribbean Sea. As of Thursday morning, we now have odds of formation into a tropical depression or stronger at 70% over the next five days.

Thursday Morning Live Weather Update

Brief WARMUP today and then another cold front comes! That and a look at the tropics here ->

Posted by KBTX Media on Thursday, October 1, 2020

A more developed area of low pressure is expected to develop as this tropical wave tangles with a cold front draped over the southern Gulf of Mexico. Conditions will likely be favorable for additional development and organization by this weekend.

As of now, we still expect this system to remain south of the US Gulf Coast for quite some time as said front keeps the system south. Late next week, confidence drops in the direction and organization of the system, with multiple outcomes still possible. The system may move westward and stay well south of the lower Texas coastline, or it could move farther north, than east, toward eastern gulf states. No major impacts are expected for the Texas Coast at this time.

A second tropical wave could produce another developed system by mid-month, coming out of the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico. While it is too early to speculate where, when, and what -- it is a reminder that October is still very much part of hurricane season.

