Absentee ballot legislation will affect access to voting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A group of voting rights activists are suing Governor Greg Abbott in federal court over a new rule limiting where voters can drop off their absentee ballot. Matthew Watkins, the managing editor for news and politics for The Texas Tribune was on First News at Four on Friday.

Typically, Texas voters who have their absentee ballot but cannot drop them off in the mail can bring their ballots to the county offices on Election Day. However, this year Governor Abbott extended the time frame from which they could do this.

Several counties in the state, including Harris and Travis Counties, set up different areas to do it. Now, Governor Abbott issued a rule limiting each county to only one drop-off location.

“His stated reason was election security,” Watkins said. “He didn’t really expand on that, and I think that’s one of the questions the opponents of this order are asking. What does this do to enhance security?”

In bigger counties, this could be an issue where some residents live further away from the county office or drop-off center.

“The complaint is that this a measure of voter suppression. It is making it harder for people during an already difficult time to submit their votes,” Watkins continued. “We don’t know how many people will feel less comfortable dropping off their votes or use a different method because of this order.”

Governor Abbott has also stated he is in favor of poll watchers. He claims it is to help make sure the election is being held fairly.

“Certain people are worried about whether the act of watching could have its own intimidation factor,” Watkins continued. “Prior to this year, you didn’t see this kind of groundswell of concern about fraud or tampering.”

