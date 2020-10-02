Advertisement

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 600

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 31 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 571 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,936 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

51.6 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 796 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 191 active probable cases and there have been 605 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6.567. There have been 73,985 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 79 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 60 percent.

Currently, there are eight Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 461
  • 77802: 456
  • 77803: 1,429
  • 77807: 318
  • 77808: 256
  • 77840: 2,139
  • 77845: 1,440
  • 77859: 2
  • 77868: 8
  • Unknown: 58

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin18499
Brazos5716,567
Burleson35347
Grimes451,088
Houston9423
Lee23231
Leon35252
Madison0724
Milam4511
Montgomery1,57111,221
Robertson40317
San Jacinto4227
Trinity1197
Walker7434,295
Waller69887
Washington36641

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 497 staffed hospital beds with 121 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 17 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 18 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 499 total cases and 472 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 347 total cases, and 306 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 45 active cases. There have been 1,088 total cases, 1,011 recoveries and 32 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 423 total cases of COVID-19. There are nine active cases and 231 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 23 active cases. The county has a total of 231 cases, with 194 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 35 active cases. The county has 252 total cases, with 211 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported zero active cases. The county has a total of 724 cases with 734 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. There have been 511 total cases and 507 recovered cases. There are currently zero patients hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,571 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 11,221 total cases and 7,521 recovered cases. There are currently 17 people hospitalized, and there have been 140 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 40 active COVID-19 cases, with 317 total cases. Currently, 274 patients have recovered and there has been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 227 cases with 214 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has one active cases of COVID-19. The county has 197 total cases with 189 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,295 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 743 cases are active in the community and 1,562 are recovered community cases. 1,990 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 69 active cases of COVID-19. There are 887 total cases and 818 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 641 total cases with 557 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported nine new cases and 144 active cases on Sept. 29.

Currently, the university has reported 1,521 positive cases, 9.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 1, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 69,597 active cases and 668,515 recoveries. There have been 752,501 total cases reported and 6,282,329 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 15,823 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 142,681 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 1 at 6:15 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

