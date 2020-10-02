Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Chowder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chowder is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 2, 2020. This shelter says this sweet boy loves to play and would do well in a calm home.

Chowder is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. He would also love a home with a warm windowsill to sit in during the day.

Learn more about Chowder and fill out an adoption form here.

The Aggieland Society is also running an adoption special for a limited time. The shelter says all fees will be waived for the first 45 adoptions in October.

