Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Chowder

This kitty is ready for a warm windowsill in his forever home.
By Heather Falls
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chowder is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for October 2, 2020. This shelter says this sweet boy loves to play and would do well in a calm home.

Chowder is spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. He would also love a home with a warm windowsill to sit in during the day.

Learn more about Chowder and fill out an adoption form here.

The Aggieland Society is also running an adoption special for a limited time. The shelter says all fees will be waived for the first 45 adoptions in October.

