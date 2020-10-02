Advertisement

Beautiful weekend ahead for the Brazos Valley

By Erika Paige
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Make plans to get outside this weekend. The story that we’ve seen the past several days continues into the weekend: cooler mornings translate to comfortable afternoons. Plenty of sunshine allows for afternoons to heat back up into the mid 80s and those clear skies carry us into the overnight hours as well which allows for temperatures to dip into the mid and upper 50s each morning.

A cold front is set to slip through the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon which will act to keep the cooler (or average for this time of year) weather on hand to start the upcoming week. But soak it in while you can, on the other side of Monday, temperatures are heating up once again next week and dry conditions carry us into the following weekend.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine. High: 84. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 58. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High: 85. Wind: SW becoming N 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Get outside this weekend!

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Dragging this fall-ish feeling into the weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Toasty Thursday, then a front saves the weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Thursday gets a bit toasty before the A/C kicks back on

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:55 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Latest News

Forecast

Layer up! Cool mornings, a couple toasty afternoons

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Let’s do it again! Another cool start on the way

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Believe it.. a mild CHILL over the Brazos Valley this morning

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

A morning over 140 days in the making...

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Fall is HERE!

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:31 AM CDT
|
By Max Crawford
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.

Forecast

Fall blows in TONGHT!

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT
|
By Shel Winkley
48 Hour Forecast from the KBTX PinPoint Weather Team.