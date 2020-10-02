Beautiful weekend ahead for the Brazos Valley

Make plans to get outside this weekend. The story that we’ve seen the past several days continues into the weekend: cooler mornings translate to comfortable afternoons. Plenty of sunshine allows for afternoons to heat back up into the mid 80s and those clear skies carry us into the overnight hours as well which allows for temperatures to dip into the mid and upper 50s each morning.

A cold front is set to slip through the Brazos Valley Sunday afternoon which will act to keep the cooler (or average for this time of year) weather on hand to start the upcoming week. But soak it in while you can, on the other side of Monday, temperatures are heating up once again next week and dry conditions carry us into the following weekend.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 56. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Plenty of sunshine. High: 84. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mainly clear. Low: 58. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. High: 85. Wind: SW becoming N 5-10 mph.

