COVID in Context: Texas A&M vs. Alabama’s coronavirus cases, reporting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the Texas A&M Aggie football team heads to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face the Alabama Crimson Tide, both universities are also facing another battle in COVID-19.

Yet the pandemic’s effect on those respective campuses is difficult to compare. Each school reports a variety of COVID-19 case and testing information, but the metrics differ. (See Texas A&M’s COVID dashboard here, and Alabama’s COVID dashboard here.)

One set of data does allow for comparison. The week of Sept. 18-24, Texas A&M reported 155 cases of COVID-19 in staff and students, while Alabama reported 63 cases. However, Alabama currently enrolls about half as many students as Texas A&M.

Further comparisons in campus coronavirus handling:

- Alabama required all students, faculty and staff to test negative before coming back to campus. Texas A&M did not.

- Both Texas A&M and Alabama employ random and/or sentinel testing.

- Alabama reports the occupancy of “isolation dorms,” where students can isolate themselves after exposure or a positive test result.

