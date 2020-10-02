Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Local resources are available

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Twin City Mission in Bryan is ready to step in when needed. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there are more than twenty thousand phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines daily.

“Statically we know that one in four women and one in nine men are likely to experience domestic violence in their lifetime and it does happen in Brazos County,” says Suzanne Chambers with Phoebes Home.

Chambers says domestic violence affects more than just the abuser and survivor, it can affect the community as a whole.

Twin City Mission the organization that operates Phoebes Home also works with survivors providing them with emergency shelter, legal services, food and transportation assistance.

“We have case managers here that are awesome and will help people with safety planning and just getting them back on their feet and pointing them in the right direction,” says Anne Santerre Ruble with Twin City Mission.

