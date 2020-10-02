Free Music Friday: Hayden Haddock

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For this Free Music Friday we’re joined by Hayden Haddock.

Hayden is an Aggie and has spent the last two years gaining notoriety around the state as a staple in the Texas country music scene.

At just 21 years old, he’s an extremely mature musician that will be a big part of Texas Country for years to come.

You can catch him this Friday, Oct. 2, in College Station over at Southern’s.

Watch his performance in the player above.

