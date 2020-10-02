Get outside this weekend!

90° yesterday a little too warm for you? No worries! Let’s shave off about 10° from that and go for 80 around quitting time today. Before that, it may be a mildly chilly start for you, but we’ve got a BEAUTIFUL weekend of weather on the way with lots of sunshine. Saturday and Sunday start similarly, but finish just a touch warmer than the day before.

Get it while you can. Temperatures are expected to warm up through the first full week of October, with a bit of humidity thrown back in as well. Our recent progressive weather pattern will become a bit stale, allowing morning temperatures to stall in the low / mid 60s, followed by daily afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 80s. Rain widely remains missing from the forecast, which after a wet September is not the worst news. A reminder: October is typically the wettest month of the year for the Brazos Valley. The first 15 days of the month do not look like they will live up to that expectation.

Friday: Sunny. High: 80. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear. Low: 55. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 82. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear. Low: 57. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.