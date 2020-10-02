Advertisement

Lady Cougar Cross Country wins Killeen Ellison Invitational

The College Station Varsity Girls Cross Country Team traveled to Stillhouse Hollow Lake for the Killeen Ellison Invitational on Friday morning and won the team championship with a low score of 20 points.
By Josh Munson / College Station Lady Cougar Cross Country
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas --The College Station Varsity Girls Cross Country Team traveled to Stillhouse Hollow Lake for the Killeen Ellison Invitational on Friday morning. The Lady Cougars won the team championship with a low score of 20 points; 60 points ahead of 2nd place Pflugerville.

Sophomore Maddie Jones raced to the individual win in 19:09, over the 5000m course. She was followed closely by Megan Roberts in 3rd (19:18), Natalie Young 4th (19:47), Katherine Brunson 5th (20:07), and Jadyn DeVerna 7th (20:11) to round out the scoring. Kendall Bone (15th, 21:00), Anna Kimber (17th, 21:13), Iris Choi (21:33), Kylie McRaven (21:57), and Layla Shadparvar (23:49), also raced really well in their first 5K race of the season.

The JV team will compete at the CSISD Invitational on Saturday, October 3rd at the Top Tier Training Camp in Cooks Point, Tx.

