Local non-profit, business help woman scammed out of $12,000

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman is thanking two men for coming to her rescue. Cynthia Brown thought she found the car of her dreams, a 2016 Buick SUV with 55,000 miles for only $12,000.

Her dream quickly turned into a nightmare. After she left the car dealership in Houston, the check engine light came on. Brown quickly found out she needed a new engine.

“Given the situation that she had just bought the car, I could tell from visiting with her that she was in a lot of trouble and she needed some help,” said Jeremy Smith, Manager with Christian Brothers Automotive.

Christian Brothers Automotive teamed up with On Ramp, a local non-profit that helps individuals and families in the Brazos Valley find, purchase, and maintain reliable vehicles. On Ramp’s founder Blake Jennings said not every person selling a car is reliable.

“When you go to buy a used car, you need to realize that there are people who will try to take advantage of you,” said Jennings.

“The car looked great on the outside but had a ruined engine on the inside,” he continued.

The charity and automotive shop fixed Brown’s engine and put a brand new set of tires on the vehicle. Jennings and Smith said they were glad to help her out.

“We try to be a light in the community and minister to folks, our customers and anybody who needs that type of ministry, we try to provide that,” said Smith.

Since On Ramp’s inception in 2017, they have donated reliable vehicles to 46 client families, including 59 adults and 86 kids.

On Ramp and Christian Brothers Automotive suggest a few ways to make sure you don’t fall victim to a scammer:

-Research the seller

-Pay for a pre-purchase inspection for an independent certified mechanic

-Inspect and test drive the car

-Run a vehicle identification number (VIN) check and car history report

-Ensure that all paperwork is correct before paying

