New community garden coming to Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new community garden is coming to Bryan.

Reverend Robert Wilson is partnering with Dent Magic for a new project for residents. The business is donating nearly an acre of space to grow vegetables and have a flower garden. They are getting that property prepared now and hope to have the garden sprouting in a few weeks.

“Our goal is to reach as many people that we possibly can in the community and let them know what gardening is all about. It’s mind, body and soul.” said Wilson.

“Our main goal is just to bring everybody together you know? Big or small we want everybody to join in and make this a beautiful garden," said Gabriel Rios, Dent Magic Assistant Manager.

The public is invited to participate. The garden is located by Dent Magic at 1606 Texas Avenue in Bryan.

If you’d like to participate you can contact the business at (979) 361-3368.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.