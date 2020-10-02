Advertisement

New community garden coming to Bryan

The public is invited to participate.
A new garden area is coming next to Dent Magic on Texas Avenue.
A new garden area is coming next to Dent Magic on Texas Avenue.(Clay Falls)
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new community garden is coming to Bryan.

Reverend Robert Wilson is partnering with Dent Magic for a new project for residents. The business is donating nearly an acre of space to grow vegetables and have a flower garden. They are getting that property prepared now and hope to have the garden sprouting in a few weeks.

“Our goal is to reach as many people that we possibly can in the community and let them know what gardening is all about. It’s mind, body and soul.” said Wilson.

“Our main goal is just to bring everybody together you know? Big or small we want everybody to join in and make this a beautiful garden," said Gabriel Rios, Dent Magic Assistant Manager.

The public is invited to participate. The garden is located by Dent Magic at 1606 Texas Avenue in Bryan.

If you’d like to participate you can contact the business at (979) 361-3368.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Northbound lanes on Texas Ave. closed due to jackknifed truck and trailer

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
According to a tweet from CSPD, northbound lanes from Deacon down to Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S are shut down.

News

Saturday garage sale to benefit Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The 7th annual event will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1617 E. Main Street in Madisonville.

News

Texas Renaissance commences 2020 season Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
HUZZAH!

News

New median coming to George Bush Drive in College Station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A new median is coming to George Bush Drive later this fall.

Latest News

Local

October First Friday: 15th Anniversary and appreciation for ‘Mother of First Friday’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Oct. 2 is the 15th Anniversary of First Friday. Attendees are being asked to wear blue to show their appreciation for the “Mother of First Friday”

News

Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Landfall as a tropical storm expected in the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 600

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

State

Man seen on camera vandalizing heart of candles at Vanessa Guillen mural

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
LULAC has released surveillance footage of a man running through the heart of candles on the ground below the Vanessa Guillen mural near Fort Hood.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Texas A&M vs. Alabama’s coronavirus cases, reporting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The pandemic’s effect on those respective campuses is difficult to compare.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 2

Updated: 8 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.