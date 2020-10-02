New median coming to George Bush Drive in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new median is being planned in College Station.

George Bush Drive will be getting median work between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. TxDOT doesn’t know the exact start date yet but said it will be after Thanksgiving and football season.

The $2.4 million project is expected to take until next summer to finish. Larry Young Paving will install the new median, add pedestrian improvements, resurface the roadway and upgrade a signal.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.