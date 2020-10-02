Advertisement

New median coming to George Bush Drive in College Station

The $2.4 million project should start before the end of the year.
Roadwork is coming later this year next to Texas A&M.
Roadwork is coming later this year next to Texas A&M.
By Clay Falls
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new median is being planned in College Station.

George Bush Drive will be getting median work between Texas Avenue and Wellborn Road. TxDOT doesn’t know the exact start date yet but said it will be after Thanksgiving and football season.

The $2.4 million project is expected to take until next summer to finish. Larry Young Paving will install the new median, add pedestrian improvements, resurface the roadway and upgrade a signal.

