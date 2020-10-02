Northbound lanes on Texas Ave. closed due to jackknifed truck and trailer
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police officers are currently helping a motorist whose truck and trailer jackknifed across lanes at Brothers Blvd. and Texas Ave.
According to a tweet from CSPD, northbound lanes from Deacon down to Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S are shut down. They are asking motorists to avoid the area.
