Advertisement

Northbound lanes on Texas Ave. closed due to jackknifed truck and trailer

Motorists are advised to avoid the area
(KY3)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police officers are currently helping a motorist whose truck and trailer jackknifed across lanes at Brothers Blvd. and Texas Ave.

According to a tweet from CSPD, northbound lanes from Deacon down to Harvey Mitchell Pkwy S are shut down. They are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday garage sale to benefit Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The 7th annual event will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1617 E. Main Street in Madisonville.

News

New community garden coming to Bryan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
A community garden is coming soon off Texas Avenue.

News

Texas Renaissance commences 2020 season Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
HUZZAH!

Local

Local golf tournament tees off next week with a goal of making an impact

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

New median coming to George Bush Drive in College Station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
A new median is coming to George Bush Drive later this fall.

Local

October First Friday: 15th Anniversary and appreciation for ‘Mother of First Friday’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Oct. 2 is the 15th Anniversary of First Friday. Attendees are being asked to wear blue to show their appreciation for the “Mother of First Friday”

News

Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Landfall as a tropical storm expected in the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 600

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

State

Man seen on camera vandalizing heart of candles at Vanessa Guillen mural

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
LULAC has released surveillance footage of a man running through the heart of candles on the ground below the Vanessa Guillen mural near Fort Hood.

Local

Texas Renaissance Festival 2020 Season- Part 4

Updated: 7 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.