October First Friday: 15th Anniversary and appreciation for ‘Mother of First Friday’

Oct. 2 is the 15th Anniversary of First Friday. Attendees are being asked to wear blue to show their appreciation for the “Mother of First Friday”
(Allie Goulding/The Texas Tribune)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday Oct. 2 is another First Friday in Downtown Bryan, but this one marks the 15th Anniversary of First Friday. The Downtown Bryan Association said this First Friday will be a celebration.

Businesses will be open all day, the Brazos Valley Farmers' Market will be set up along Main Street from 5-9 p.m., the HeARTbeat of Bryan Art Project will be on display and more.

“First Friday was started in 2005 by local artist and downtown business owner, Greta Watkins. At that time, Downtown Bryan was still in its early stages of revitalization and Watkins wanted a way to draw customers to her store after hours,” according to the Downtown Bryan Association. “She invited the community to come enjoy live jazz music and an art exhibit in her store, The Frame Gallery. What started as a very simple concept organically grew over the years as more and more Downtown businesses began to stay open late, host live music, free activities and specials for their customers to enjoy.”

The 15th anniversary of First Friday is also in conjunction with Watkins' retirement. First Friday attendees are being asked to wear blue to the event to show Watkins their appreciation. Watkins, an artist, often paints a big blue Texas sky. The goal is to “blue out” Downtown Bryan as a show of gratitude to the “Mother of First Friday”.

