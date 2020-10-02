Saturday garage sale to benefit Madisonville Volunteer Fire Department

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A garage sale on Saturday, October 3, will help raise money for the Madisonville Fire Department.

The 7th annual event will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1617 E. Main Street in Madisonville. All proceeds will go to the agency.

Residents are welcome to drop off items to be sold in the garage sale on Friday until 10:00 p.m. Welcomed items include clothes, furniture, boats, RVs, housewares, knick-knacks, etc.

If you have items to donate and need assistance in getting it to the fire station or you have any questions please contact either Brandon Hutsen (936)348-0453 or Johnette Matthews (936)348-4198.

