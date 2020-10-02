Texas A&M breaks ground on Innovation Plaza in Houston’s Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System and Medistar Corporation broke ground on the half-billion-dollar Texas A&M Innovation Plaza project on Thursday.

The Plaza, projected to be completed by 2024, is located on five acres adjacent to the Texas Medical Center at the corner of Holcombe Boulevard and Main Street

in Houston. The towers expand The Texas A&M University System’s presence in the Texas Medical Center and allow the System to help meet the rising medical needs in Houston and the state.

Consisting of three towers — Discovery, Life and Horizon — Innovation Plaza will be home to the Texas A&M Engineering Medicine (EnMed) program and provide student housing for the Prairie View A&M University’s College of Nursing. It will feature research facilities, affordable student housing, office space, retail space and parking. Harvey Builders, the construction company of record, will construct the Life and Horizon towers to complement the Discovery Tower, which is a preexisting building that Texas A&M acquired and is in the process of renovating. The Discovery Tower is expected to be complete by the end of summer 2020.

The Texas A&M University System and Medistar Corporation broke ground on the half-billion-dollar Texas A&M Innovation Plaza project today. (Image courtesy: Texas A&M University System)

“The pandemic has underlined the importance of medical technology and research,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “There is no better place for our groundbreaking EnMed program and other Texas A&M System initiatives to locate than the Texas Medical Center.”

The developer for the private-public partnership projects (P3) is Medistar Corporation, a long-time Houston-based developer. Infrastructure investment firm American Triple I Partners, founded by Texas A&M alum Henry Cisneros, is part of the financing team.

