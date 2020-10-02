Advertisement

Texas A&M University offering virtual domestic violence panel discussions

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is doing its part to educate students and the community about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Dr. Denise Crisafi, Health Promotion Coordinator with Texas A&M University says the university will provide a month of activities geared toward domestic violence issues.

Topics of discussion will include race and ethnicity, LGBTQ, and COVID-19′s connection to domestic violence.

“We’ve been doing anonymous surveys with our students for the past couple of years and no less than one-third of our students have indicated that they have either directly or indirectly experienced one form of relationship violence before even setting foot on our campus,” says Crisafi

For more information on weekly virtual panel discussions click here.

View this post on Instagram

Join us via Facebook Live on Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. as we introduce the importance and history of Domestic Violence Prevention and Awareness Month. Come learn about prevention, response, resources, and local and national trends on college campuses and other communities. #DVPAM #DomesticViolenceAwareness @tamu_studentlife Jennifer graduated from California State University, Chico with a B.S. in Health Education and minors in Gender and Sexuality Studies and Family Relations. During her undergraduate program, Jennifer worked as a Research Assistant and Teaching Assistant in the Health Science department. She moved to Texas last year and started her position at the Sexual Assault Resource Center as an Education and Outreach Specialist working in Brazos, Leon, and Madison County. In her role, she facilitates trainings and workshops on topics around sexual violence. Her time at SARC has made her even more passionate about supporting, empowering, and advocating for all survivors. Suzanne Chambers is the Program Specialist for the Twin City Mission Domestic Violence Services program and has been with the agency for three years. She is a 2017 graduate of Texas A&M University and is currently in the final semester of her Masters program in Victim Services Management at Sam Houston State University. Suzanne is also the Co-Chair of the Brazos County Coalition Against Domestic Violence and a member of the Burleson County Domestic Violence Task Force. Her career goals include moving into a role as executive director of a victim service program and eventually working in policy development.

A post shared by Texas A&M Health Promotion (@tamuhealthpromotion) on

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 1, 2020

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Local resources are available

Updated: 57 minutes ago
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Twin City Mission in Bryan is ready to assist survivors

News

A&M professor, students create COVID-19 spread simulations to aide in university decision making

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Domestic violence awareness month

Updated: 1 hours ago

Latest News

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 01, 2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Thursday Night Weather Update 10/1

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Texas A&M University offering virtual domestic violence panel discussions

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Texas A&M breaks ground on Innovation Plaza in Houston’s Texas Medical Center

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
The Texas A&M University System and Medistar Corporation broke ground on the half-billion dollar Texas A&M Innovation Plaza project today.

News

Catch the Harvest Moon tonight!

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
With clear and calm weather across the Brazos Valley, Thursday night will be a great opportunity to gaze at the Harvest Moon as it lights up the Brazos Valley sky.

News

Thursday Evening Weather Update 10/1

Updated: 5 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.