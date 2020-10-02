Texas A&M University offering virtual domestic violence panel discussions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is doing its part to educate students and the community about domestic violence. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Dr. Denise Crisafi, Health Promotion Coordinator with Texas A&M University says the university will provide a month of activities geared toward domestic violence issues.

Topics of discussion will include race and ethnicity, LGBTQ, and COVID-19′s connection to domestic violence.

“We’ve been doing anonymous surveys with our students for the past couple of years and no less than one-third of our students have indicated that they have either directly or indirectly experienced one form of relationship violence before even setting foot on our campus,” says Crisafi

For more information on weekly virtual panel discussions click here.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.