Texas Renaissance commences 2020 season Saturday

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The nation’s largest renaissance festival, the Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF), kicks off its 2020 season on Saturday with added safety precautions and procedures, expanded areas, and new attractions.

The TRF is located just less one hour from the B/CS area with 70 acres of land and 400 on-site shoppes, according to the Texas Renaissance Festival’s website.

The festival sees over 450,000 guests annually, so it had to adapt when it came to COVID-19 in order to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve worked the last 4-6 months with the city, the state, and the county on a comprehensive plan that includes capacity limits and social distancing, making sure we have the PPE available for all of our staff and personnel as well as putting those guidelines in place for our patrons," said Texas Renaissance Festival General Manager Joe Bailey. “And we are also implementing a lot of sanitizing and decontamination every night.”

Other efforts include night deep cleanings and foggings of the property, according to Bailey.

In regards to face masks, participants should bring them to the festival because they will be expected to wear the masks where social distancing cannot be maintained. Furthermore, guests may be asked to wear masks in shoppes.

“TRF will have daily competitions and random spot rewards for our patrons that are creatively following guidelines,” according to the Texas Renaissance Festival’s website.

TRF has created “mask-break areas” throughout the festival grounds where patrons and participants can safely remove their masks while remaining socially distant. These areas are each marked by appropriate signage.

Click here to see the complete list of safety guidelines implemented by TRF.

Beyond the safety precautions and procedures, the festival has added new attractions.

One of these is the Wyrmwood Public House, which will feature absinthe, gin, tequila, and other cocktails as well as entertainment. This bar is the first three-floor structure on the grounds.

TOMORROW ON #BVTM!! I’ll be LIVE at the Texas Renaissance Festival talking safety, expansion, and will have a sneak... Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Another addition is the Enchanted Forest expansion, which includes the Forest Gazebo home to the Washing Well Wenches, Dragon’s Tower Slide, The Pirate Museum, and more.

Click here to see what’s new at this year’s festival.

If you would like to attend TRF, tickets must be bought in advance either online or at H-E-B. Tickets will not be sold at the box office onsight.

The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from Oct. 3 - Nov. 29 and is located at 21778 Farm to Market 1774 in Todd Mission.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.