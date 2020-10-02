Advertisement

Texas Renaissance commences 2020 season Saturday

Calling all Lords and Ladies of the Kingdom
What you can see and do while visiting the Texas Renaissance Festival.
What you can see and do while visiting the Texas Renaissance Festival.
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - The nation’s largest renaissance festival, the Texas Renaissance Festival (TRF), kicks off its 2020 season on Saturday with added safety precautions and procedures, expanded areas, and new attractions.

The TRF is located just less one hour from the B/CS area with 70 acres of land and 400 on-site shoppes, according to the Texas Renaissance Festival’s website.

The festival sees over 450,000 guests annually, so it had to adapt when it came to COVID-19 in order to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve worked the last 4-6 months with the city, the state, and the county on a comprehensive plan that includes capacity limits and social distancing, making sure we have the PPE available for all of our staff and personnel as well as putting those guidelines in place for our patrons," said Texas Renaissance Festival General Manager Joe Bailey. “And we are also implementing a lot of sanitizing and decontamination every night.”

Other efforts include night deep cleanings and foggings of the property, according to Bailey.

In regards to face masks, participants should bring them to the festival because they will be expected to wear the masks where social distancing cannot be maintained. Furthermore, guests may be asked to wear masks in shoppes.

“TRF will have daily competitions and random spot rewards for our patrons that are creatively following guidelines,” according to the Texas Renaissance Festival’s website.

TRF has created “mask-break areas” throughout the festival grounds where patrons and participants can safely remove their masks while remaining socially distant. These areas are each marked by appropriate signage.

Click here to see the complete list of safety guidelines implemented by TRF.

Beyond the safety precautions and procedures, the festival has added new attractions.

One of these is the Wyrmwood Public House, which will feature absinthe, gin, tequila, and other cocktails as well as entertainment. This bar is the first three-floor structure on the grounds.

TOMORROW ON #BVTM!! I’ll be LIVE at the Texas Renaissance Festival talking safety, expansion, and will have a sneak...

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Thursday, October 1, 2020

Another addition is the Enchanted Forest expansion, which includes the Forest Gazebo home to the Washing Well Wenches, Dragon’s Tower Slide, The Pirate Museum, and more.

Click here to see what’s new at this year’s festival.

If you would like to attend TRF, tickets must be bought in advance either online or at H-E-B. Tickets will not be sold at the box office onsight.

The Texas Renaissance Festival runs from Oct. 3 - Nov. 29 and is located at 21778 Farm to Market 1774 in Todd Mission.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New median coming to George Bush Drive in College Station

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
A new median is coming to George Bush Drive later this fall.

Local

October First Friday: 15th Anniversary and appreciation for ‘Mother of First Friday’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Oct. 2 is the 15th Anniversary of First Friday. Attendees are being asked to wear blue to show their appreciation for the “Mother of First Friday”

News

Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Landfall as a tropical storm expected in the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases drop below 600

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Latest News

State

Man seen on camera vandalizing heart of candles at Vanessa Guillen mural

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Villasana
LULAC has released surveillance footage of a man running through the heart of candles on the ground below the Vanessa Guillen mural near Fort Hood.

Coronavirus

COVID in Context: Texas A&M vs. Alabama’s coronavirus cases, reporting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
The pandemic’s effect on those respective campuses is difficult to compare.

News

COVID in Context: Oct. 2

Updated: 6 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Restaurant Report Card- October 1, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

News

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Local resources are available

Updated: 16 hours ago
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Twin City Mission in Bryan is ready to assist survivors

News

Texas A&M University offering virtual domestic violence panel discussions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
Texas A&M University is hosting virtual panel discussions for Domestic Violence Awareness Month