Tropical Depression 25 forms in the Caribbean

Landfall as a tropical storm expected in the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend
The initial advisory from the NHC on Tropical Depression 25.
By Max Crawford
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Friday morning update from the National Hurricane Center has shown that a tropical wave in the western Caribbean has organized enough to now be designated as a tropical depression.

The current forecast is for this storm to become Tropical Storm Gamma within the next 24 hours. Flash flooding will be the main threats with this system as it moves over the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico this weekend, and into the far southern Gulf of Mexico before the end of this weekend. On this current forecast track, it is expected to stay in the southern gulf through the middle of next week.

This is still expected to not be a concern for the Brazos Valley, and likely not the state of Texas, at this time. We will continue to monitor the track and intensity of 25 through the next week.

