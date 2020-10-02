Advertisement

Catch the Harvest Moon tonight!

The Harvest Moon is the first of two full moons during the month of October.
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With clear and calm weather in the forecast, Thursday night will be a great opportunity to gaze up at the Harvest Moon as it lights up the Brazos Valley sky after moonrise at 7:28 p.m.

The term “harvest moon” refers to the full moon that occurs closest to the autumn equinox. The name dates back to times prior to electricity, when farmers would depend on the Moon’s light to help them harvest their crops throughout the night.

According to NASA, the Moon will appear full for about three days. This year, the Harvest Moon will be near the red planet Mars, which is currently very bright according to astronomers.

On average, the moon will rise around 50 minutes later each day. When a full moon occurs so close to an autumn equinox, the moon will rise closer to sunset, only about 25-30 minutes later daily for areas in the mid-latitudes.

After being the smallest full moon in 2019, the 2020 Harvest Moon is the second-smallest full moon this year. As the Harvest Moon climbs above the horizon, the Moon might look bigger or more orange. The location of the moon near the horizon is what causes the Moon to look big, and the orange color is the result of looking through a greater thickness of the Earth’s atmosphere towards the horizon than if you were to look straight up.

The Harvest Moon, is the first of two full moons that will occur during the month of October. The Hunter’s Moon will will occur on October 31st, making Halloween an extra spooky night!

