55 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 55 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 569 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 60 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

5,993 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

62 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 803 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 167 active probable cases and there have been 636 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 6,622. There have been 74,531 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 72 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 54 percent.

Currently, there are ten Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 462

77802: 459

77803: 1,432

77807: 318

77808: 258

77840: 2,165

77845: 1,459

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 59

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 16 499 Brazos 569 6,622 Burleson 33 348 Grimes 39 1,089 Houston 9 384 Lee 21 231 Leon 34 253 Madison 0 725 Milam 4 511 Montgomery 1,575 11,307 Robertson 41 319 San Jacinto 3 227 Trinity 2 198 Walker 758 4,298 Waller 33 871 Washington 33 642

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 479 staffed hospital beds with 140 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 2 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 18 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 16 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 499 total cases and 474 recovered cases and nine deaths.

Burleson County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 348 total cases, and 309 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 39 active cases. There have been 1,089 total cases, 1,018 recoveries and 32 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 384 total cases of COVID-19. There are nine active cases and 231 cases are recovered. There have been five COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has zero active cases and 178 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 21 active cases. The county has a total of 231 cases, with 196 recoveries and 14 deaths.

Leon County currently has 34 active cases. The county has 253 total cases, with 213 recoveries and six deaths.

Madison County has reported zero active cases. The county has a total of 725 cases with 731 recoveries and six deaths.

Milam County currently has four active cases of COVID-19. There have been 511 total cases and 507 recovered cases. There are currently zero patients hospitalized, and seven COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,575 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 11,307 total cases and 7,603 recovered cases. There are currently 17 people hospitalized, and there have been 140 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 41 active COVID-19 cases, with 319 total cases. Currently, 275 patients have recovered and there have been three reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has three active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 227 cases with 215 recoveries and nine deaths.

Trinity County currently has two active cases of COVID-19. The county has 198 total cases with 189 recoveries and seven deaths.

Walker County has 4,298 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 740 cases are active in the community and 1,572 are recovered community cases. 1,986 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 33 active cases of COVID-19. There are 871 total cases and 824 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 33 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 642 total cases with 561 recoveries and 48 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 20 new cases and 145 active cases on Sept. 30.

Currently, the university has reported 1,521 positive cases, 9.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 2, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 69,431 active cases and 672,144 recoveries. There have been 756,004 total cases reported and 6,368,742 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 15,895 Texans have died from COVID-19.

252 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 143,530 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on October 2 at 4:45 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.