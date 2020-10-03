Anderson-Shiro scoreless against Newton in second district contest

The Owls came out scoreless in their contest with Newton. The Eagles relied heavily on their run game to control the clock and keep the Anderson-Shiro offense off the field.

This was the second district game for the Owls (3-3) overall , are now (1-1) in district and travel to Hemphill (4-0) to face the undefeated Hornets.

