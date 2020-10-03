Anderson-Shiro scoreless against Newton in second district contest
The Anderson-Shiro Owls fall 62-0 against the Newton Eagles
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Owls came out scoreless in their contest with Newton. The Eagles relied heavily on their run game to control the clock and keep the Anderson-Shiro offense off the field.
This was the second district game for the Owls (3-3) overall , are now (1-1) in district and travel to Hemphill (4-0) to face the undefeated Hornets.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.