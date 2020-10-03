Annual Boonville Days event held in drive-thru format amid COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History held its 15th annual Boonville Days event Saturday. This year the event was held as a free drive-thru as a safety precaution due the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing a drive thru this year, we still wanted to have the public be able to come out and have some fun experiences celebrating Booneville Days.” says Beverly Brown, Trustee with the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

Dr. Deborah Cowman, executive director of the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History said, "We still wanted to have a festival but do it in a safe way.” Festivities were dedicated to all of the front line heroes of the Brazos Valley.

The event featured re-enactments from the civil war era, music from entertainers, a Wells Fargo stage coach, live bison and Texas Longhorns, arts and crafts and so much more.

Visitors had the option to stay in their car or walk around to have a socially distant but enjoyable experience.

Visitors were also able to take home a free souvenir activities packet, as well as enter a raffle for a 24 caret cold coin. Proceeds from the event went to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History.

